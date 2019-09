INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s east side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The fatal crash, between a car and tow truck, happened in the area of 30th Street and Ritter Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The female driver of the car was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition but police later said the woman passed away.

The tow truck driver in the crash refused treatment at the scene.