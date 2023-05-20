Woman killed in near northside car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District say a woman was killed in a vehicle accident late Friday night.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday, officers were sent on report of a vehicle accident at the intersection of 30th and Meridian Streets.

Upon arrival, investigators located two vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of one vehicle, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Officers are still working to determine what caused the crash, though believe that bad weather and speed might have been factors in the incident. Investigators are also awaiting toxicology results to see if alcohol was involved.

The identity of the woman has not been released as of Saturday morning.