Woman killed in weekend stabbing ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman killed in a weekend stabbing has been identified.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified 30-year-old Brittany Tate as the victim of a Saturday stabbing.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3200 block of North Franklin Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible person shot.

They arrived to find a female victim, later identified as Tate, with undisclosed trauma, according to a release. Earlier Saturday afternoon, police confirmed that a person at that location had been critically injured in a stabbing.

Tate was taken an area hospital, where she later died.

Police believe the incident began in the 7800 block of Brookfield Court in the Farmington Lake Apartments and that the victim was driven about a mile to the 3200 block of Franklin Road.

On Monday, police had not provided any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.