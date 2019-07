SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — For some people, the Indy 500 is simply a fun day of racing. For one woman, it’s tradition.

Miss Portia told News 8’s Brittany Lewis how her and her family have been making the trek to the track for her entire life — 56 years.

“It’s in our blood, in our bones. I’m rooting for Kyle Kaiser. I am Kyle Kaiser’s number one fan,” said Miss Portia.

She also had a chance to discuss their meal tradition at turn three.

Check out the interview above for more.