Woman not guilty in shooting of boyfriend at motel; murder charge dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 36-year-old Indianapolis woman had murder charges dismissed as a jury found her not guilty in a 2017 homicide at a motel.

Xiyya Jackson, 36, of Indianapolis was released from jail after being found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery Wednesday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 4.

She had initially been charged with the murder of Vincent Lanking, 32, in what police called domestic violence.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a room at Budget 8 Inn, 6850 E. 21st St., near 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. March 31, 2017. Jackson was accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head, police said, and a 3-year-old child was about a foot away during the shooting. The child was not injured.

According to court documents, Jackson and Lanking had been together for about 10 years and Lanking is the father of two of Jackson’s six children.

In 2017, Jackson told police that there has been domestic violence in the past with Lanking and he also had kidnapped her before, according to the court documents. The two had been arguing prior to the shooting.