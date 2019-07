ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – A 23-year-old Anderson woman died after she was fatally struck by a semi while riding a bike.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of 38th Street, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur with Anderson Police Department.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

On Friday night, a crash team was at the scene investigating.

Sandefur could not confirm whether the driver of the semi was cooperating with police.