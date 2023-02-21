News

Woman reports abduction in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says a possible abduction was reported Sunday.

Deputies received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she’d been held against her will with her hands bound after she drove to a wooded area just east of Lafayette. The wooded area was near the intersection of State Road 26 and County Road South 500 East.

Deputies say the woman returned to her car after the man left the area. The woman told deputies she allegedly knew the man, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies searched the wooded areas with police dogs but didn’t find the man.

No arrests have been made. The release called the incident “an isolated situation.”