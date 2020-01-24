Woman says she was shot by pellet gun while waiting for bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman claims she was shot by a pellet gun while waiting for the bus Wednesday night.

She said Friday that she no longer feels safe. Her family says they’re just thankful it wasn’t a real gun.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday it was investigating, but no one else was hurt.

Bunetha Johnson said she felt a pain in her hand while waiting for the No. 3 IndyGo bus with her daughter at East New York and North Oriental streets. That’s east of I-70 on the near-east side.

Johnson is partially deaf, so she didn’t realize there was danger at the bus stop until it was already too late.

“Something kept hitting the ground around us,” Johnson said Friday. “It hit, like, twice and then I got hit. I just pushed my daughter and told her, like, ‘Somebody’s shooting.'”

Her husband, Jason Johnson, said “It was a scary situation because my daughter called me panicking. First, she said, ‘Daddy, mommy just got shot in the head.’ I said ‘What? Let me talk to her.’ She was like, ‘I got shot on my hand.'”

Police say they can’t confirm what hit Johnson, but she says the mark on her hand and the feeling makes her think it was a projectile from a pellet gun.

“I was shocked my own self,” Bunetha Johnson said. “I was definitely shot. I’ve been through this before with my oldest brother.”

Johnson says she and her daughter got away as soon as possible to avoid any more shots, and they have no clue who might have done this.

“No, we couldn’t see nobody’s face or none of that,” she said. “We don’t know who did it.”

“There’s enough stupid things going on,” Jason Johnson said. “You’ve got real gun violence going on instead of people shooting people with pellets. Just kids out there. My wife was doing something good for my daughter and they didn’t deserve that.”