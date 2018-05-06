Woman shot downtown; police search for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Saturday night were searching downtown for a shooting suspect.

A woman around 40 years old was shot in the calf while walking on a sidewalk near the Artsgarden, near the intersection of Washington and Illinois streets, just before 11:45 p.m., Capt. Michael Elder with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The woman was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said they had received several reports of shots fired in the area that night. It was not clear whether the shooting was connected to an earlier report Saturday evening of shots fired near the JW Marriott.

Around midnight, they did not have a suspect in custody.