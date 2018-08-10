Woman shot on northwest side, in critical condition

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on the northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers initially responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Rue De Margot Drive just before 3 a.m.

After arriving on scene, a female, who had been shot several times was discovered.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

