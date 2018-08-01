Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-465 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on I-465 SB, near the 44.3 mile marker on the east side just after 7:30 a.m.

According to the Indiana State Police, 23-year-old Andrea Guzman was awake during transportation to the hospital. Officials believe her vehicle became disabled while she was on the interstate and was struck while she was outside of her vehicle.

She is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

ISP investigators believe the driver who struck the victim originally stopped at the scene before fleeing. The dark colored vehicle is believed to have front end damage.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call 317-899-8577.