Woman to serve in Community Corrections for role in Avon shooting

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman found guilty of assisting a criminal during a serious shooting in Avon was sentenced to about 2-1/2 years in Community Corrections as part of a plea deal in Hendricks County.

Kelsi Glass, who was 19 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and had a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor dropped. She was sentenced Wednesday.

Police said Glass and a 14-year-old, whose name was not released, were taken into custody about an hour after officers responded to a “person shot” run at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 3 on Avon Village Drive. According to Avon Deputy Police Chief Brian Nugent, the shooting happened in the street.

Police say 18-year-old Austin Sloan was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he went through surgery.

Detectives believed the shooting was drug-related.