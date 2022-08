News

Woman writes book about faith leading her through cancer journey

At just 30 years-old, Autumn Carter was given a diagnosis that was supposed to be a death sentence, stage 4 breast cancer.

Doctors gave her two years to live, but she believed that God had other plans.

Now after three years in remission, she’s telling the story of her journey in her new book, “Thank you!: A 30-year Old’s Stage 4 Breast Cancer Journey to Remission.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Carter’s story.

You can purchase her book, here.