Women & Hi Tech to host Gala awarding excellence of people in STEM

Women & Hi Tech exists to change the landscape of women represented in STEM to be equally inclusive to all. To achieve our goal, we work to connect female STEM professionals with each other and their community in Indiana.

Linda Hicks, vice-president of Midwest Operations at ECC Horizon & president of Women & Hi Tech, and Maria Alvim-Gaston, senior director of the Talent Development Academy, Medicine Innovations Hub, at Eli Lilly and president elect of Women & Hi Tech, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss their upcoming Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala which will feature food, dancing, networking, cocktails and more!

They say the purpose of the gala is to advance their mission by showcasing the excellence of women & male allies at all stages of their careers in STEM industries.

The Gala is happening on October 6 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Women & Hi Tech has a goal to award at least $50k in scholarships and grants at the event. They will be awarded to women in Indiana pursuing STEM and entrepreneurship. Applications for scholarships and grants are due by July 1.

There is also an award portion of the event. The Leading Light Awards: given to women in STEM in a host of categories, including Mentoring, Risk Taking and STEM Education Leadership. There is also a Male Allies Award given to a man who is a strong example of how to support, build up and mentor women in the workplace. Nominations are due on June 10.

Women & Hi Tech is historically focused in central Indiana, but the group has plans to grow statewide. They have kicked off in Fort Wayne and plan to do the same in Terra Haute in the fall.

They are also seeking more scholarship sponsors, and say this is a great way to nurture talent in your sector.

