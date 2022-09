News

Women of Wrestling new season premiers this weekend

A new season of “Women of Wrestling” premieres this weekend on Saturday, September 17.

Wrestlers Foxxy Fierce and Kandi Krush joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss some of their strategies and what you can expect from this season.

