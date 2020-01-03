Women win $13M in lawsuit against porn site in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A judge says a San Diego-based porn website must pay nearly $13 million after a judge found it lied to women about how their explicit videos would be distributed.

The site, GirlsDoPorn, was sued by nearly two dozen women who claimed they were coerced into making sex videos without knowing the footage would be posted on the internet.

Attorneys for the defense were not immediately available for comment. The judge awarded the women $9.45 million collectively in compensatory damages and $3.3 million in punitive damages.

The judge also granted the women’s request for ownership rights to their images that appeared on videos posted on several adult websites.