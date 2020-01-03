Home/Latest News, National, News/Women win $13M in lawsuit against porn site in California

News

Women win $13M in lawsuit against porn site in California

by:
Posted:

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A judge says a San Diego-based porn website must pay nearly $13 million after a judge found it lied to women about how their explicit videos would be distributed.

The site, GirlsDoPorn, was sued by nearly two dozen women who claimed they were coerced into making sex videos without knowing the footage would be posted on the internet.

Attorneys for the defense were not immediately available for comment. The judge awarded the women $9.45 million collectively in compensatory damages and $3.3 million in punitive damages.

The judge also granted the women’s request for ownership rights to their images that appeared on videos posted on several adult websites.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

One more nice day before rain returns

by: Stephanie MeadStephanie Mead /

I

Wednesday will be our day of change.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /

Australian Open qualifying begins despite poor air quality

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.