Worker dies in construction project at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A construction worker died Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana University campus after a piece of limestone fell on him.

The man was working before 3 p.m. at Swain Hall West, 727 E. Third St., where a renovation project was underway in the academic area, said Chuck Carney, director of media relations at IU.

Monroe County coroner Joani Shields said the victim was identified as 35-year-old William M. Brown Jr. of Bloomington, according to the Herald Times.

The Herald Times reported the crew had been using equipment to lift and place limestone above an interior doorway at the north side of the building when it fell, according to preliminary reports given to emergency responders at the scene. Sgt. Brandon Hudson of the Bloomington Fire Department estimated the piece of limestone was 6 feet long.

The building has been undergoing building systems replacements — mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire alarms — as well as interior renovations in academic and research space. A new south face was to be constructed on the 1972 addition to blend the addition with Swain East and West architecturally and will include an accessible entrance. Completion is anticipated for summer 2018. Reports indicate the project totals $36 million.