Worker for county sheriff, Columbus camp may face formal child sex charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man arrested for child molestation in Columbus worked for the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Lee Scott, 72, of Hope, was a reserve deputy, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Matt Myers said that Scott has worked at the sheriff’s office in some capacity since the 1970s but, upon learning of the allegation, Myers ended Scott’s employment immediately.

“At one point he was chief deputy under Sheriff McKinney; that was back in the 80s. Since, he’s served as a reserve deputy or special deputy under four, five sheriffs,” Myers said.

Indiana State Police arrested Scott on Sunday evening and took taking him to the Bartholomew County jail. According to Myers, police began investigating after an underage boy talked to his parents.

Scott was arrested at CERAland Park and Campground, which is southeast of Columbus. CERAland said Scott did overnight security and had minimal contact with kids. The facility does not offer overnight camping for kids.

Authorities could not say how many alleged victims there are or how they believe Scott allegedly came into contact with them. The case has been handed over to the Bartholomew County prosecutor, who was expected to review the case to decide if formal charges are filed. The preliminary charges included child molestation, child exploitation and sexual battery.

“I do want to commend the young man that came forward and let his family know and the family getting a hold of law enforcement that child is the real hero,” the sheriff said.

News 8 reached out to Scott to request a jailhouse interview. He did not want to talk at this time.