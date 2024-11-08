‘First Family of Food Sport’ to compete at the World Food Championships in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The World Food Championships will bring some of the best chefs in the world to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend — Including royalty in the competitive cooking scene.

More than 1,200 chefs on about 300 teams are set to compete in the World Food Championships. It’s the first year that the competition comes to Indianapolis.

Among those chefs is the 2021 World Food Champion Preston Nguyen, his father, Peter, and his mother, Emma.

Together they make up the so-called “First Family of Food Sport.” Mom is a trained pastry chef, while son and dad went to culinary school together in Texas.

“Not only did I get to have my mentor in life, I also got to have a good challenger to really push me in culinary school,” Preston said. “We always bounced ideas off of each other while learning. It was always fun to just be able to wake up, go to class early with him and just have fun.”

The World Food Championships started in 2012 as a way to prop up the competitive cooking scene. The organization describes itself as “Food Sport’s version of March Madness. Plus a pinch of the Olympics. And a heavy dose of the Super Bowl.”

The teams will whip up their best dishes across a dozen different foods ranging from barbecue to seafood to desserts. At stake is $450,000 in prize money across the categories.

Dishes will be scored on a weighted scale based on execution, appearance, and taste, with the latter making up 50% of the score.

When Preston won the competition in 2021, he was 18, making him the youngest person to earn the World Food Champion title.

“It was really mind-blowing at first because I was only a month into culinary school when we won,” Preston said. “It kind of shocked me a little bit at first. I’ve been able to adapt quickly.”

The Nguyens compete under “The Culinary Code” team name. Preston serves as the head chef while his parents often sous chef for him.

This year Emma is also competing in the Live Fire category, where she will be cooking over an open-flame

Together, the First Family of Food Sport will be in the Chef category which typically includes classically trained, professional chefs and executive chefs.

Preston says his style comes down to his culture and family.

“I’m half Vietnamese and half Mexican, but I was raised in Texas,” Preston said. “I love a lot of open, fiery flavors, but (I’m) also trying to bring that youthful take on things. A lot of molecular gastronomy and just new flavors.”

Following his win in 2021, Preston was on season two of “Next Level Chef” with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

He reflected on his time on the cooking competition show on Daybreak Friday morning.

“He’s a really big softie at heart,” Preston said. “He loves to nurture people like anybody that has a passion for food. He’s really nice to them and he loves to lift them up.”

The World Food Championships include some opening meetings and competitions that are closed to the public on Friday. However, the main event kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

All of the smells and tasty bites will fill the Fall Creek Pavillion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through Tuesday.

General admission starts at $13.50. For tickets to The World Food Championships, click here.