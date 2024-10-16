How to get involved on World Food Day in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United Nations celebrated World Food Day on Wednesday.

The day marks the anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN. The FAO Recognizes World Food Day on Oct. 16.

Every year, the agency uses the day to promote food literacy, which is at the center of its mission.

Organizers challenge people to get involved in October for World Food Day by combating food insecurity in their communities.

Many charities are always seeking volunteers or donations across the state. Below is a short list of the many groups that work to fight hunger in Central Indiana.

Central Indiana Food Charities

While food banks focus on having ingredients and materials for meals all in one place, other nonprofits, like Pack Away Hunger, help to prepare food for those who need it.

The group prepares dehydrated food packs that contain enough rice, soybeans and vegetables to feed six people.

Operations Director Angela Cardwell says their work helps combat food insecurity on a scale.

“Malnutrition in third world developing countries looks like starvation,” Cardwell says “Maybe those photos you’ve seen on some of the major commercials. Here in the States, it also looks like obesity.”

This year’s World Food Day theme is “Right to foods for a better life and a better future.”

According to Cardwell, it’s a theme that they embody in their mission every day.

“We believe that the right to food is not just about the quantity of food, Cardwell said. “Not just having access to a large amount of food but also the quality of the food. We focus on packing not only nutritious meals but also a whole balanced meal in one packet.”

About half the meals prepared by volunteers stay in central Indiana, and the other half goes to communities in need across the globe.

PAH relies on volunteer groups from faith-based organizations, corporate events, and their public packing days to meet the demand.

Pack Away Hunger is hosting a virtual informational session about their efforts over Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. Click here to join the call.

For more about World Food Day visit the FAO website.