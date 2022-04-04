News

World hurtling to climate danger zone, brakes half-pulled

FILE - Wind turbines stand in front of the rising sun in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 11, 2022. A United Nation-backed panel plans to release a highly anticipated scientific report on Monday, April 4, 2022, on international efforts to curb climate change before global temperatures reach dangerous levels. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

BERLIN (AP) — A new report from the UN’s top body of climate scientists is warning that temperatures will go beyond a key danger point unless countries worldwide cut greenhouse emissions faster than they are currently committed to doing.

Released Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report found the limit for global warming agreed in the 2015 Paris accord would be missed if countries continue to release as much planet-heating gas as planned.

That would significantly increase the risk of harm to billions around the globe.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the report revealed “a litany of broken climate promises” by governments and corporations.

The report found efforts to cut emissions require a swift end to fossil fuels and increase in renewable energy, among other measures.