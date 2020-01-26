Sports

World reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

(WISH) — The world on Sunday afternoon offered memories and condolences after NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in California.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released this statement:

President Donald Trump said this:

Former President Barack Obama released this statement:

The Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career, offered their support to his family and friends.

Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee had this to say:

ESPN anchor and Indiana University graduate Sage Steele had this to say:

Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon had this to say:

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox had this to say:

NBA legend Bill Russell called Bryant “one of the best basketball minds in history”:

And Colts owner Jim Irsay remembered Bryant’s accomplishments as a father:

Retired NBA star Scottie Pippen said this:

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal had this to say:

National Basketball Players Association released this statement:

