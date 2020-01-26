World reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

(WISH) — The world on Sunday afternoon offered memories and condolences after NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in California.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released this statement:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

President Donald Trump said this:

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

…..Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former President Barack Obama released this statement:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career, offered their support to his family and friends.

We can confirm that Kobe Bryant passed away today from the causes of a helicopter accident.



The entire Los Angeles Lakers family wishes to support their family and friends.



RIP KOBE 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdqwpAFoGY — Los Angeles Lakers Fans (@LakersFans_US) January 26, 2020

Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee had this to say:

The ultimate competitor.. a savage on the court. One of the 🐐’s, who was transitioning to life after basketball in beautiful fashion.



I enjoyed watching him become super dad & I was looking forward to everything else he’d accomplish and contribute to our world



I’m bummed.



RIP pic.twitter.com/x03isRS2le — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2020

ESPN anchor and Indiana University graduate Sage Steele had this to say:

I have no words. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/XwY8t7PFyk — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 26, 2020

Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon had this to say:

R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. As a basketball fan, husband and father I am saddened by his death today in a tragic helicopter crash. My prayers to his wife, children, parents and all those around the world who loved and admired him. #RIPMAMBA — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) January 26, 2020

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox had this to say:

I’m at a loss for words. My childhood hero & the reason I played basketball. RIP Kobe 😢 — Mo Alie-Cox (@MoAlie81) January 26, 2020

NBA legend Bill Russell called Bryant “one of the best basketball minds in history”:

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

And Colts owner Jim Irsay remembered Bryant’s accomplishments as a father:

Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Kobe Bryant and those who tragically lost their lives today. Kobe’s accomplishments will live forever. But more importantly, he was a father, husband and friend who made a difference in the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 26, 2020

Retired NBA star Scottie Pippen said this:

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal had this to say:

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

National Basketball Players Association released this statement: