World-record candy bar to appear in Super Bowl commercial

WACO, Texas (CNN) — The tension was high, almost as high as the peanut count in the candy bar everyone was eyeing.

Michael Empric on Thursday looked at the Snickers and proclaimed, “It’s a new Guinness World’s Record title!”

The adjudicator for Guinness World Records said, “This is incredibly impressive. Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it is also an engineering feat. So to get a nearly 5,000-pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging.”

The inspiration behind this big bite of milk chocolate, nougat and peanuts was Texas-sized. Plus, the candy maker plans to use the mega-bar in its Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 2.

Ruud Engbers, a value manager for Snickers, said, “People really told me, ‘Everything is bigger in Texas,’ and that’s what all our social team mentioned as well. This bar that we made in the last week absolutely is the sum of, I think, what you could call ‘everything is bigger in Texas’ because it’s the biggest Snickers bar ever made. It’s the largest chocolate peanut bar ever made in the world.”

The bar weighs 2 metric tons. That’s over 4,000 pounds. It’s 2 feet high and 26 inches wide. A total of 43,000 single-sized Snickers bar were combined for the effort. Someone in the Mars Wrigley plant that makes Snickers had the idea two weeks ago, and employees took a week to make the giant candy. The plant also produces M&M’S and Skittles.

The record adjudicator said, “So what’s great about this record is that the factory workers here don’t normally have the opportunity to do something on this scale. They make a product everyone loves and eats on a daily basis, but to do it on the scale and to really go and do something above and beyond is really inspiring.”