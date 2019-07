INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A phone that’s being hyped as the world’s first holographic media machine is coming later in 2018.

It’s called the “Red Hydrogen One” and both AT&T and Verizon will sell it.

It will have a 5.7 inch screen capable of displaying “four-view holographic content.”

No word on exact cost of the new phone.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.