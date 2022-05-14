News

World’s largest bounce house in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s largest bounce house is in Indianapolis Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

They will be back Friday, May 20 – Sunday, May 22 at Waterman’s Farm.

Families can enjoy bouncing, shooting basketball hoops, climbing towers, giant slide, and different structures to climb on with the Big Bounce America 2022 Tour.

Trisha Leach, a spokesperson with Big Bounce America, said, “It covers an area just over 13,000 square foot and towers 32 feet from the ground to the tip of our candy colored turrets.”

In the middle of the bounce house is a DJ to encourage games and free giveaways.

Leach said they will be open rain or shine.

“You have to have a wrist band to enter the bounce house,” said Leach. “And be sure to bring socks!”

For more information on wrist bands and to purchase tickets click here.