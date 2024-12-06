SmackDown added to Royal Rumble 2025 weekend in Indianapolis

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Jacob Fatu flys onto Jey Uso with a big Splash during SmackDown at Delta Center on November 29, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big event for the city of Indianapolis just got bigger. WWE announced Friday that SmackDown is joining Royal Rumble weekend in early 2025.

SmackDown will take place Friday, Jan. 31 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, via ticketmaster.com.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on Feb. 1, 2025, Indianapolis will host WWE’s three largest stadium events at Lucas Oil Stadium, including WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam in future years.

Royal Rumble weekend is part of a first-of-its kind partnership betwen WWE and Indiana Sports Corp. The deal also includes Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE live events in cities across Indiana, including Fort Wayne and Evansville.

Tickets for Royal Rumble 2025 are on sale now. Wrestling fans can look forward to a full card of matches, including the iconic Royal Rumble bouts for men and women.

Can’t get enough WWE? WISH-TV is the exclusive broadcast home of WWE’s NXT program. Tune in Tuesdays at 8 p.m. to see the next generation of superstars battling to make an impact.

For more information, visit wwe.com.

