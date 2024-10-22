X’s updated terms of service sparks concerns over AI training and creative work

FILE - A view of a laptop shows the Twitter sign-in page with their logo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (WISH) — Some users of the social media platform X are voicing strong objections after the company announced a change to its terms of service, allowing artificial intelligence to train on all users’ posts.

Artists and creative professionals on the platform are particularly alarmed, fearing that their original work could be used to develop AI systems capable of replacing human creators. Additionally, many users are concerned about the potential misuse of their personal information contained in tweets.

According to the updated terms, any user who continues to access X after November 15 will automatically agree to these new conditions. However, it remains unclear whether users can opt out of having their posts used for AI training.

The backlash highlights growing tensions over the intersection of technology and creativity, as concerns about data privacy and the implications of AI continue to rise.