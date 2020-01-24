News

YG arrested on robbery charges after Los Angeles home raid

by: Marianne Garvey and Stella Chan, CNN
Posted:

(CNN) — Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning at his Southern California home on robbery charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the “Go Loko” artist’s residence in LA’s San Fernando Valley with a search warrant related to an on-going criminal investigation involving a robbery. Deputies took him into custody after inspecting the home, sheriff’s officials announced in a statement.

YG, 29, also known as Keenon Jackson, is being held on $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He is expected in court for arraignment on Jan. 28.

YG is slated to perform in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and others at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

CNN has contacted YG’s reps for comment.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

by: Jess Vermeulen /

(CNN) — Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning at his Southern California home on robbery charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the “Go Loko” artist’s residence in LA’s San Fernando Valley with a search warrant related to an on-going criminal investigation involving a robbery. Deputies took him into custody after inspecting the home, sheriff’s officials announced in a statement.

YG, 29, also known as Keenon Jackson, is being held on $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He is expected in court for arraignment on Jan. 28.

YG is slated to perform in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and others at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

CNN has contacted YG’s reps for comment.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

News /

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

News /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

Top Video /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.