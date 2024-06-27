‘You give good luck’ | Whitney Houston Slots take center stage in US casinos

LONDON (WISH) — International Game Technology (IGT) has unveiled the much-anticipated Whitney Houston Slots game, blending the musical prowess of Whitney Houston with the thrill of slot gaming.

Nick Khin, Chief Operating Officer, Gaming at IGT, expressed excitement about the launch.

“IGT is thrilled to bring the new star-studded Whitney Houston Slots game to casino floors across the U.S. Whitney Houston slots exemplifies IGT’s winning formula for licensed game themes: A world-class entertainment experience combined with a precise alignment of the licensed theme fan base and the slot player demographic.”

Developed in collaboration with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, IGT says the games will offer an immersive casino experience that authentically captures the spirit and talent of the legendary performer. Players can groove to Whitney Houston’s chart-topping hits like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” and “How Will I Know.” The game features synchronized audio and video on the towering SkyRise cabinet.

The game integrates iconic Whitney Houston concert footage and images into its symbols and bonus content. A standout feature is the interactive platinum record collection-pot, where players collect symbols to trigger the Respin Bonus.

Whitney Houston Slots offers four dynamic jackpots, including the top-level $500,000 wide area progressive jackpot. It incorporates popular gameplay mechanics such as Cash on Reels, Stacked Wilds, and free games, ensuring excitement and potential big wins.

Housed in IGT’s SkyRise cabinet, standing over 11-feet tall with dual 55-inch 4K resolution curved-edge LCD screens, Whitney Houston Slots creates a captivating visual and auditory experience. When multiple cabinets are placed together, they synchronize to create a concert-like video wall, making it a focal point on any gaming floor.

For Hoosier fans of the late singer, the Whitney Houston Slots game has not been announced at any casinos in the state. The closest one is at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan.

Other locations where you can find the slots include the following:

For more information on the slots, click here.