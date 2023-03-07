You’ll need to Think Different to own this piece of Indy computer history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sure you have an Iphone. Maybe an Ipad and a set of Airpod Pro 2’s.

But do you have an original Apple 1 personal computer signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak? Now might be your chance, if not.

The Apple 1 was the very first computer designed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in the 1970’s. A computer store in Columbus, Ind. had a demonstration unit that is now going to be auctioned off.

A computer enthusiast acquired the demo unit from a now closed store called Data Domain. Doug McIntosh was a regular at the Data Domain store in Columbus and Indianapolis. The owner of the Indianapolis store gave the Apple 1 to McIntosh in 1978. It’s now for sale to the highest bidder.

If you are interested, and have a few hundred thousand dollars, the Apple 1 can be yours. RR Auction is taking bids currently. The current high bid is $153,000. But what price would you pay to display such a piece of history next to your Apple Lisa 1, Powerbook and Ipod Shuffle?