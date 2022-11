News

Young Professionals of Central Indiana to host ‘Higher Perspectives: Wonder Woman Talk’ event Wednesday

The Young Professionals of Central Indiana are hosting a ‘Higher Perspectives: Wonder Woman Talk’ event on Wednesday, Nov 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Our own Alexis Rogers will be a featured speaker on the panel of four women of color, speaking about their industries.

Luke Zhang, senior data scientist and organizer of the Wonder Woman Talk, joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss this event.