Former state representative Hale announces bid for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former state representative Christina Hale has announced a run for Congress.

Hale will seek the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Republican Susan Brooks currently holds that seat.

Brooks announced in June she will not be seeking re-election.

“People want their representatives to not only understand but to feel the challenges they face. I know these challenges personally. I know the price of milk and how hard it can be to find quality daycare. I’ve been a single mom scrapping to balance work and school, and then repay my student loans and buy my first house,” said Christina Hale in a press release.

Hale was first elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 2012. She ran as John Gregg’s running mate in the 2016 race for governor.

Hale said if she is elected she’ll fight to lower the cost of health care and ensure everyone gets a fair shot.

“Whether it was doing what’s best for my family or trying to get ahead in the working world, I’ve had to work for it. That’s exactly what Hoosiers can expect of me in Congress, where I’ll fight every day to make life better for people by lowering the cost of health care and working to ensure that we have an economy that works for everybody.”