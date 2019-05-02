Marion County voters using new touch-screen machines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County voters at early-voting centers have been the first to see and use new touch-screen voting machines.

The machines will also be used Tuesday on Election Day in Indiana’s primary election.

If you’re registered in Marion County, the technology will allow you to go to any polling place within the county on Election Day.

Here’s how it works: Voters will check in at what’s called the “poll pad.” Previously, an election worker searched for voters’ names in a book. The worker will give voters a blank ballot that they can insert into the machine. Then, they can use the touch screen to vote.

For early voting, Marion County will have two satellite locations open through Sunday: Washington Township Government Center, 5302 N. Keystone Ave., and Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby St. The satellite voting locations will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

People can also vote early at the Marion County Clerk’s Office in the City-County Building at these times:

Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m.-noon.

Personalized voting information in Indiana, with information on early voting centers in other counties and a ballot preview, is available on a state website.