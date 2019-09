INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Religious leaders from across central Indiana gathered Wednesday to discuss issues important to the African-American community with the next mayor of Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Jim Merritt, attended.

The group discussed what they called “systemic racism,” the practices and policies that exclude people of color.

They also reviewed data they said shows how economic deserts impact minority communities in the city.