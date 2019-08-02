Mayoral candidate Merritt challenges Hogsett on city safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Republican candidate for Indianapolis mayor says more needs to be done to keep the city safe.

Republican Jim Merritt held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss plans to increase the number of policr officers employed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Merritt also addressed the number of officers leaving the department, which he says is higher than the city predicted.

“I will make it a priority to solve this problem when elected your mayor. I will do so with data and learning problems facing our force and the solution it needs,” said Jim Merritt.

Current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is seeking reelection.

In a statement Thursday, his campaign refuted Merritt’s comments, saying IMPD has hired close to 300 new officers in total and pointed to a historically large recruitment class scheduled for the end of the year.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement in response to Merritt: