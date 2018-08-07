Zionsville school employees receive ‘stop the bleeding’ training

by: Staff Reports

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Employees with Zionsville Community Schools received hands-on training on life-saving techniques, including a way to “stop the bleeding.”

The Zionsville Fire Department teamed up with members of the St. Vincent Trauma Center to teach about 100 Zionsville school employees how to do things like administer a tourniquet. 

The training was a part of the nationwide “Stop The Bleed” campaign, which is designed to help more individuals and civilians learn how to save lives by stopping bleeding.

Officials say tourniquets are a very effective means of stopping bleeding to extremities. 

