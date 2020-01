Zionsville swears in first woman, Democratic mayor

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Emily Styron was sworn in as the town’s first-ever elected mayor.

She won by a very small margin over the Republican incumbent.

Styron also became the town’s first female mayor and the first Democratic Party mayor in a town that’s been solidly Republican.

Styron told supporters she would work to balance “managing the town’s responsibilities while maintaining our community’s treasured sense of place.”