ZooBoo returns to the Indianapolis Zoo through Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ZooBoo, a local Halloween tradition, is back at the Indianapolis Zoo!

This year, the zoo is introducing a new attraction called the Leeward Manor. It builds on the Leeward Sisters, characters that have become part of the ZooBoo lore for a few years.

In the manor, zoo-goers will get to explore the home of Terra, Wisp and Bubbles, who are represent earth, wind and water.

They’ll also meet a new character, the sister’s fortune-telling cousin Clara Voyant. She will tell people who go through the house about their animal familiar — or their animal persona.

Public Relations Specialist Cody Mattox says it combines learning about nature with Halloween.

“When you come through, it feels like you’re walking through a haunted house,” Mattox said. You see the floor moving, You see the witchcraft (and) magic going on here. You see some animals … there’s interactive games.”

ZooBoo brings back many fan-favorite features like a mirror maze, elephants smashing pumpkins and a photo safari.

The whole Zoo will once again be decked out with fall and Halloween-themed lights. Visitors will see animal-shaped topiary as soon as they enter.

“It’s a great teaser for what’s to come when they walk through the front gates,” Mattox said. “It’s the perfect combination of what ZooBoo really is.”

All Zoo goers are encouraged to wear a costume and bring something to carry their trick-or-treating candy.

Adults will also be able to get some treats of their own. From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays local breweries will be giving free samples as part of the adult trick-or-treating area.

“ZooBoo is meant for all ages, but trick-or-treating just doesn’t have to be for kids,” Mattox said. ” We even have themed cocktails as well. You can find them over at Pumpkin ‘Town’ where our partner — Hotel Tango — can get you either a ‘Pumpkin Spice-A-Rita’ or you get the ‘Spooky Smash.’”

The Indianapolis Zoo opens at 9 a.m. every morning. Meanwhile, ZooBoo runs Wednesday through Sunday until October 31.

ZooBoo Hours