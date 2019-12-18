Home/Business, Inside INdiana Business, Local, News/zWORKS names executive director

zWORKS names executive director

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Zionsville-based coworking center zWORKS has named Vickie Hall as its new executive director. Hall has worked as the space manager for the entrepreneurial incubator for the past year and will begin her new position on January 1, 2020.

“Vickie is fonomic development engine for the Zionsville area providing entrepreneurs and workers a co-working space with an environment that accelerates the growth of their business. Vickie’s enthusiasm and experience are a perfect fit to ensure zWORKS continues its role as an economic development engine for the community,” says Board Chair Paul Dreier.

zWORKS has hosted 28 founding companies since opening four years ago, with 14 having “graduated” by receiving angel investments and venture capital funding. The 200-member nonprofit serves as a hub for remote workers, small business owners and entrepreneurs throughout central Indiana.

