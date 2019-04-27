200K people flood downtown Nashville for day 2 of Draft

Fans sit on the main stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 200,000 fans packed the streets of Nashville again for a second night of the NFL Draft in Music City.

Fans enjoyed a beautiful, cool day, taking part in the festivities. Metro police reported there were no major problems for the second day.

It was another night to celebrate Nashville pride. Titans fans turned out in their two-tone blue jerseys and face paint.

Eddie George and Tim McGraw took the stage with fists in the air declaring TitanUp!

George paid homage to Titans history by wearing the number 9 in honor of Steve McNair.

Jurrell Casey celebrated the future of football by paying tribute to a dozen Nashville high school football players before the Titans second draft pick of the night.

The Titans made fans happy and focused heavily on offense this day, selecting Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown and Charlotte Guard Nate Davis.

Nashville-area native and Vanderbilt product JoeJuan Williams was selected by the New England Patriots after they traded up to get him.

“I can run, cover, and hit. You’re getting a complete package,” Williams said at the podium.

The final rounds of the NFL Draft begin Saturday at 11 p.m.