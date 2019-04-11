Heisman winner Kyler Murray heads list of Draft attendees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the 2019 NFL Draft begins in Nashville, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray will be in attendance.

Murray is expected to go first overall whether it to be to the Arizona Cardinals who hold the first pick or to someone else if Arizona decides to deal the pick.

Two other quarterbacks will be in Music City, with Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones both expected to go in round one. Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins is also expected to go in the first round but will not be in attendance.

Here are the 20 other players who will be in Nashville waiting to hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell call their name:

Josh Allen – Linebacker (Kentucky)

Deandre Baker – Defensive Back (Georgia)

Nick Bosa – Defensive End (Ohio State)

Marquise Brown – Wide Receiver (Oklahoma)

Brian Burns – Linebacker/DE (Florida St.)

Devin Bush – Linebacker (Michigan)

Andre Dillard – Tackle (Washington St.)

Noah Fant – Tight End (Iowa)

Cody Ford – Tackle (Oklahoma)

TJ Hockensen – Tight End (Iowa)

Josh Jacobs – Running Back (Alabama)

DK Metcalf – Wide Receiver (Ole Miss)

Ed Oliver – Defensive Tackle (Houston)

Montez Sweat – Linebacker/DE (Mississippi St.)

Jawaan Taylor – Tackle (Florida)

Devin White – Linebacker (LSU)

Christian Wilkins – Defensive Tackle (Clemson)

Greedy Wiliams – Cornerback (LSU)

Jonah Williams – Tackle (Alabama)

Quinnen Williams – Defensive Tackle (Alabama)