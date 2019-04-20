NFL Draft Experience a great option for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Work is underway for the NFL Experience outside of Nissan Stadium for the NFL Draft.

The event is a three-day football festival featuring interactive NFL exhibits and of course, live music.

According to the NFL’s website, these are the activities at the NFL Draft Experience:

Autograph Stage at Draft: Get free autographs from current NFL players and NFL Legends.

The NFL Experience is the perfect spot for kids to be a part of the draft without the hassle of being on Broadway. There are opportunities to be active and fun to last an entire day.

“It’s going to be an interactive experience for everyone that participates,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL Senior Director of Event Operations. “We have everything from the NFL museum where you can see different NFL artifacts to autograph stages to combine elements so you can run the 40 against a screen with NFL players running against you, so you can see truly just how slow you are against an NFL player.”

The league puts on some form of an NFL Experience at all of its major events like the Superbowl and Combine, but this is it’s the largest footprint ever.