NFL Draft: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma on #1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The beginning of the end to the long offseason kicked off for the Indianapolis Colts Tuesday. Mandatory minicamp means all hand on deck. However, Coach Frank Reich has already taken note of excellent attendance.

"I'm very satisfied, and I've said it, I'll continue to say it, it's all the players, you know, it's the players who wanna be here, guys who have been here, those guys who have been here the longest, you know, the guys who you might think miss some, those are the guys leading the way in being here," Reich said.