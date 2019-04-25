NFL Draft: The list of first round draft picks

Pick #32 New England Patriots pick N’Keal Harry
Pick #31 Kaleb McGary goes to Atlanta Falcons
Pick #30 Deandre Baker heads to NY Giants
Pick #29 Seattle Seahawks pick L.J. Collier
Pick #28: Los Angeles Charges pick Jerry Tillery
Pick #27 Oakland Raiders select Johnathan Abram
Pick #26 Washington Redskins pick Montez Sweat
Pick #25 Baltimore Ravens select Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
Pick #24 Josh Jacobs goes to Oakland Raiders
Pick #23 Houston Texans select Tytus Howard
Pick #22 Philadelphia Eagles pick Andre Dillard
Pick #21 Green Bay Packers pick Darnell Savage, Jr.
Pick #20 Noah Fant goes to Denver Broncos
Pick #19 Tennessee Titans select Jeffery Simmons
Pick #18 Minnesota Vikings pick Garrett Bradbury
Pick #17: NY Giants select Dexter Lawrence
Pick #16: Carolina Panthers pick Brian Burns
Pick #15: Washington Redskins select Dwayne Haskins
Pick #14: Atlanta Falcons pick Chris Lindstrom
Pick #13 Christian Wilkins goes to Miami Dolphins
Pick #12 Green Bay Packers select Rashan Gary
Pick #11: Cincinnati Bengals pick Jonah Williams
Pick #10 Bronco trade pick to Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers select Devin Bush
Pick #9: Ed Oliver is going to Buffalo Bills
Pick #8: T.J. Hockenson headed for Detroit Lions
Pick #7: Josh Allen going to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick #6: Daniel Jones heads to the New York Giants
Pick #5: Devin White goes to Tampa Bay Bucs
Pick #4: Clelin Ferrell goes to Oakland Raiders
Pick #3: Quinnen Williams heads to New York Jets
Pick #2: San Francisco 49ers take Nick Bosa
Pick#1: Arizona Cardinals select Kyler Murray
More than 200 players are having their dreams come true in Nashville as all 32 NFL teams take part in the Draft.
The teams get 10 minutes for their draft picks and there are 32 picks in the seven rounds.
The Draft continues Friday night and Saturday afternoon.