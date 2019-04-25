NFL Draft: The list of first round draft picks

Pick #32 New England Patriots pick N’Keal Harry

Pick #31 Kaleb McGary goes to Atlanta Falcons

Pick #30 Deandre Baker heads to NY Giants

Pick #29 Seattle Seahawks pick L.J. Collier

Pick #28: Los Angeles Charges pick Jerry Tillery

Pick #27 Oakland Raiders select Johnathan Abram

Pick #26 Washington Redskins pick Montez Sweat

Pick #25 Baltimore Ravens select Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Pick #24 Josh Jacobs goes to Oakland Raiders

Pick #23 Houston Texans select Tytus Howard

Pick #22 Philadelphia Eagles pick Andre Dillard

Pick #21 Green Bay Packers pick Darnell Savage, Jr.

Pick #20 Noah Fant goes to Denver Broncos

Pick #19 Tennessee Titans select Jeffery Simmons

Pick #18 Minnesota Vikings pick Garrett Bradbury

Pick #17: NY Giants select Dexter Lawrence

Pick #16: Carolina Panthers pick Brian Burns

Pick #15: Washington Redskins select Dwayne Haskins

Pick #14: Atlanta Falcons pick Chris Lindstrom

Pick #13 Christian Wilkins goes to Miami Dolphins

Pick #12 Green Bay Packers select Rashan Gary

Pick #11: Cincinnati Bengals pick Jonah Williams

Pick #10 Bronco trade pick to Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers select Devin Bush

Pick #9: Ed Oliver is going to Buffalo Bills

Pick #8: T.J. Hockenson headed for Detroit Lions

Pick #7: Josh Allen going to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick #6: Daniel Jones heads to the New York Giants

Pick #5: Devin White goes to Tampa Bay Bucs

Pick #4: Clelin Ferrell goes to Oakland Raiders

Pick #3: Quinnen Williams heads to New York Jets

Pick #2: San Francisco 49ers take Nick Bosa

Pick#1: Arizona Cardinals select Kyler Murray

More than 200 players are having their dreams come true in Nashville as all 32 NFL teams take part in the Draft.

The teams get 10 minutes for their draft picks and there are 32 picks in the seven rounds.

The Draft continues Friday night and Saturday afternoon.