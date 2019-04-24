Sports analyst: Alabama OT Jonah Williams most underrated Prospect in Draft

Buck Reising from A to Z Sports in Nashville spoke to Cory and JB Wednesday and talked all things Draft.

Reising talked about who the Draft’s most underrated player, whom he named Alabama OT Jonah Williams.

“I think the tackle out of Alabama, Jonah Williams. The arm length thing is so overrated for me. Jonah Williams, when you watch this guy’s tape, he’s a great offensive lineman. Don’t get caught up in the measurables.”

Reising said Williams would be a valuable asset to any NFL team he lands on Thursday.

“Look at how the guy plays on film. He’s clearly an NFL offensive lineman and I think he can play all five positions, which is valuable.”

