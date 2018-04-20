Texas’ Holton Hill’s physicality, talent would make for A+ pick

The Dallas Cowboys are always in need of talented corners.

Usher in the University of Texas’ Holton Hill.

While Jerry Jones may not go for a CB in the first two rounds, if Hill falls to Round 3, “America’s Team” should scoop him up.

Hill is physical and great at contesting the ball. He performs best when played up tight.

As a Longhorn, Hill made 122 tackles and picked off three passes, all of which he returned for touchdowns.

STATS

Position: Defensive Back

School: Texas

Year: Junior

Height: 6’2

Weight: 200 pounds