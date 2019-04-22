Titans hope fan base grows from hosting NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 23: Fans of the Tennessee Titans celebrate after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NFL Draft isn’t just an opportunity for Nashville to showcase itself of a national and global level, it’s also an opportunity for the Titans to get locals excited about the team.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has been pushing for years to get the draft in Nashville for that reason among others.

Strunk found out in May 2018 at the NFL owners meeting that, after years of hard work, the league had granted her wish.

“All of her efforts to put our city and our state and certainly the Titans at the front of the stage in that type of spectacle, it’s pretty remarkable,” said Jon Robinson, Titans General Manager.

An event that’ll stretch far and wide.

“The draft coming here it’s such a unique event. It’s a global sports event that people all over the world are going to be watching what unfolds over the weekend,” said Robinson.

Nashville is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of people to Music City, but not everyone is as welcoming.

“We don’t want those other fans in our stadium if at all possible. I mean they’re more than welcome to come down to Broadway and drink all the beer and hang out all they want, just don’t come into Nissan when we’re playing. But no, I mean I think Nashville is a destination city I mean we all live here, we all we see what it is a great place to visit, and I know our fans are excited about the draft,” he said.

Robinson doesn’t want to mess with that home field advantage, but despite the Titans being a small-market team, the city knows how to put on a party that can only help grow the Titans fan base nationally and internationally.