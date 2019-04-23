Where to ‘go’ during the Draft: Hundreds of portable toilets expected in downtown Nashville

Tens of thousands will soon descend on Broadway and Nissan Stadium, with 100,000 a day expected.

But exactly where will everybody ‘go’ when nature calls?

Nashville’s biggest party will be epic, and so too may be the bathroom lines.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. told News 2 there will be at least 880 additional bathroom units.

Expect 400 ‘flush-able seat toilets’ around Nissan Stadium for the NFL Draft Experience.

Another 400 porta-potties will be found around the stage on Broadway.

There are also 40 porta-potties currently located in Walk of Fame park.

While many businesses along Broadway have bathrooms, some will only be available to customers.

Other businesses, like Trail West, have no public restrooms.

“We have a tiny little one way in the back for employees and that’s just about it,” explained Donovan Nugent, store manager. “It would literally be hundreds of people a day using a restroom, that’s the kind of traffic that’s down here.”

For those in need, there is a map on the official draft app which includes bathroom locations.