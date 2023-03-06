No. 15 Indiana rallies late to beat Michigan 75-73 in OT

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives into the defense of Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his final home game, and No. 15 Indiana forced a steal on Michigan’s final possession to seal a 75-73 overtime victory Sunday.

The Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8) clinched a double bye into Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by rebounding from their most lopsided home loss since 2017.

Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin added 19 points and six rebounds, but the Wolverines wound up getting swept in the season series. It was the second straight overtime loss for Michigan (17-14, 11-9), which will open conference tourney play Thursday.

And, fittingly in the Hoosiers’ final home game this season, it was three seniors — Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp — who proved the difference by scoring all six Indiana points in overtime.

Indiana charged back from a 12-point deficit with 12 1/2 minutes to play and finally tied the score at 69 thanks to Jalen Hood-Schifino’s 3-pointer with a minute left.

Both teams had chances to win it in the waning seconds of regulation, but after Indiana grabbed Dickinson’s errant 3 and called timeout with 0.7 seconds left, Jackson-Davis’ half-court heave at the buzzer bounced out.

Thompson broke the tie on his first shot in overtime, Jackson-Davis followed that with two free throws and Kopp knocked down a long jumper with his foot on the 3-point line to make it 75-69 with 2:22 left.

Indiana didn’t score again but all the Wolverines could muster was one 3 from Dickinson and one free throw from Bufkin with 6 seconds to play.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines seemed to be closing the regular season strong. Then came this week. After winning six of their previous eight, they lost Thursday in double overtime at Illinois and now in overtime at Indiana. They made need another win or two to solidify an NCAA Tournament bid.

Indiana: Coach Mike Woodson called Tuesday’s 90-68 home loss to Iowa, Indiana’s most lopsided in years, the worst day of the season for his team. The Hoosiers bounced back Sunday. When they rebound and play defense the way they did down the stretch, they’re tough to beat. More teams may find out over the next two weeks.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Yes, the most recent victory should help Indiana recover some momentum in the poll after an embarrassing loss to Iowa. But it won’t be completely forgotten. Expect the Hoosiers to slip a few spots Monday.

RECORD BREAKER

While Jackson-Davis has been breaking records all season, Kopp joined the record-breaking club at tip-off. The former Northwestern guard played in his 99th Big Ten game, breaking a tie with Jordan Bohannon of Iowa and Trent Frazier of Illinois for the most in league history. He also tied Butler guard Eric Hunter Jr. for the most conference appearances in Division I history. Hunter played previously at Purdue before transferring to Butler this season.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Will wait to find out Thursday’s matchup in Chicago.

Indiana: Will find out their seeding and opponent on Friday later.

___

