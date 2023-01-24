On The Money

A financial advisor can coach you through big life changes

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss financial planning for big life changes.

He said that while the market may not look great, understanding the key factors that impact the market can help you prepare for changes in the year ahead. No matter what challenges or changes may arise, having a financial advisor can help you plan for lifestyle adjustments.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. If you’re looking for financial resources and guidance, ReJoyce Financial is here to help.

Information on financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517.

